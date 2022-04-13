Merck Hong Kong Promotes Medication Delivery Service From Clinics to Homebound Patients Merck-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 April 2022 – Merck Pharmaceutical (HK) Limited (“Merck HK”), a subsidiary of Merck, a leading science and technology company, is promoting a door-to-door medication delivery service in Hong Kong from clinics to patients who are homebound due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

The new service is available at over 30 Hong Kong clinics and clinic groups at the launch stage to provide speedy and accurate delivery of prescription medicine to patients’ homes. The service is operated by S.F. Express (Hong Kong) Limited (“SFHK”) in collaboration with Kerry Pharma, the pharmaceutical business division of Kerry Logistics Network.

“In the current outbreak in Hong Kong, many patients are confined to their homes and receiving doctors’ consultation virtually. There are also chronic patients who are unable to get their prescriptions without going out,” said Tony Cheng, Head of Commercial Hong Kong and Macau of Merck Pharmaceutical (HK) Limited. “As a pharmaceutical company, we see the need for a reliable and professional delivery service for patients’ medication to help them maintain their health. The service provided by Kerry Pharma and SFHK, with their respective expertise in pharmaceutical logistics and professional express delivery, is one that we can trust to help our clinic clients and their patients.”

Phoebe Mo, General Manager of Kerry Pharma (Hong Kong), said, “We have recently launched the Medication Home Delivery service in collaboration with SFHK for medical groups, pharmaceutical companies as well as community pharmacies of local NGOs. We are eager to put our decade-long experience in pharmaceutical logistics to good use by serving Merck HK and its associated private clinics and clinic groups, thus helping more patients in need. Our Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification and experienced quality assurance team mean that we can ensure the medication delivery is safe and secure.”

Keith Ip, Chief Marketing Officer of S.F. Express (Hong Kong) Limited said, “By further utilizing our existing resources through the provision of the Medication Home Delivery service with Merck HK to a broader group of medical institutions, we can do more in aid of the community and support even more patients. With our established local logistics network and trusted delivery team, we can provide efficient and reliable same-day deliveries that patients can monitor to help put their minds at ease.”