Meryl Streep & Tracey Ullman Join Broken Social Scene Onstage In New York

Canadian indie-rock veterans Broken Social Scene were joined onstage by a pair of entertainment legends during a recent performance in New York City. As Pitchfork reports, the incident took place during the band’s performance at Webster Hall on Sunday night, when Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman joined in for the penultimate song of the set.

According to footage of the event, Broken Social Scene frontman Kevin Drew introduced Ullman to the crowd, recruiting her to aid in a performance of ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’. Streep had been side of stage for most of the show, joining the song at the mid-way point with her appearance drawing widespread applause.

Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman joined Broken Social Scene for a performance of ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’:

[embedded content]

Streep’s appearance also featured a sense of irony, given that she was seen using her phone to record the event, despite the lyrics urging the listener to specifically “drop that phone“. Despite this, footage of the performance indicates that Streep and Ullman’s presence added to, rather than distracted from, the communal celebration of the event.

Broken Social Scene are currently touring the US in support of the 20th anniversary of their second album, You Forgot It In People. The band last toured Australia in 2010, having released only one album – 2017’s Hug Of Thunder – during the interim.

