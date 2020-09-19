Message maven

Her grandparents may have worked in government, but this former TV reporter was not keen on echoing their legacy at first. That is, until she realized she could use her communication skills to help public servants get their message across to their constituents and media.

ABOUT ME

ROLE MODEL

Sergio de Mello, the United Nations diplomat, who could have been one of its best secretary generals had he not been killed in a bombing. He was known to be ruthlessly pragmatic with negotiations and was comfortable with choosing lesser-evil options.

GOAL

To improve my craft and adapt to the challenges ahead

FIRST PAYING JOB

Reporter for GMA TV news

MORNING RITUAL

I’m awake between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. I start correspondences by 7:30 a.m.

SPECIAL SKILLS

Coalition building

TIME SPENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

An hour at most

Maria Czarina D. Capili-Jocson, or “China,” as she is often called, can boast of having public service in her blood.

Both her grandparents, Tomas and Umiral Matic, worked for the government. Tomas was corporate counsel during Diosdado Macapagal’s administration and Umiral was a director of the Bureau of Internal Revenue under Fidel Ramos.

But China, lead strategist of crisis management firm Consultancy One, was always set on charting her own path.

True strength

“I [actually] started as a courtside reporter for UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) and the MBA (Metropolitan Basketball Association),” she says. “I fell into it by accident.” After being selected as “Face of the Big Game” at one UAAP game, China was approached by the producers to become a reporter. “I was given two days to be familiar with the sport and was asked to be on-cam the same weekend,” she recalls. She did this for two and a half years.

China then worked for GMA TV News and later moved into lifestyle journalism at the same network, handling online content. “I was one of the pioneers of the online portal,” she says.

Shortly afterward, the urge to go into public service kicked in, leading China to pursue political studies at the Fels Institute of Government, University of Pennsylvania. “My [family] was in public service,” she explains. “There was always something interesting or controversial being discussed at the dinner table [while I was] growing up, so I guess I was subconsciously drawn toward politics. I also didn’t have any plans of furthering my media career.”

The course required her to take an internship, which she did at the Philippine House of Representatives. But despite the attraction to politics, China never considered entering the field. “I saw the demands of public service, and felt my strengths lay more in strategizing policies of the public servant, so that these could be better conveyed to the constituents,” she explains. “Because of my media background, I was able to help craft the message of the public servant better for media.”

Besides formal education and books, China supplemented her knowledge with practical experience. “I would volunteer to work in government offices without pay,” she says. “Even if I was overqualified, I would consent to do anything, no matter if it was to just to jot down what went on in hearings.” She also asked to work at the office of the presidential spokesman, where she held briefly the position of assistant presidential spokesman.

During this stint, China was asked advice on the processes and protocols with other government agencies. “It dawned on me that there was a need to professionalize such dealings,” she says. “In the Philippines, we are all used to pakiusap (request) or doing things informally.” She started out helping friends, later upgrading her knowledge by enrolling in the Wharton School’s online courses on negotiations and influence. “I needed the structure,” she adds.

Select clientele

China and her team neither advertise their services nor do they do client calls. They built the business purely on referrals, maintaining only a certain number of clients to avoid biting off more than they can chew. “This type of work entails so much thinking and effort. It’s not cookie-cutter work. Each crisis is different,” she says.

At Consultancy One, China is surrounded by seasoned consultants and strategists, whom she describes as having transcended administrations and presidencies, as wise men who guide her along. The firm, according to its top executive, is heavy not on paperwork or reports, but on meetings and calls. “We do not subscribe to Zoom calls,” she declares. “We have to meet, and I only meet with company owners or CEOs. There has to be fluidity in the discussion, which can’t be encapsulated in a Zoom meeting.”

Asked how the current pandemic has affected business, China responds: “Because we are in a crisis, the need to help has been more present than before. It’s more pressing, since there are so many concerns and delinquencies. I housed my team, and I had to make sure they were constantly tested [for Covid-19].”

Despite an absorbing career, perhaps the most impressive thing about China is her mastery of work-life synergy. “I do not have [mobile] data on my phone,” she says. “I value not being so connected, or being at anyone’s beck and call. It’s in the contract I give to my clients that I am only available within a certain time frame. I subscribe to the 8-to-5 work day. If you get people used to your business practices, they will adhere to it.”

This crisis management maven also believes in self-care. She makes time for regular trips to the dermatologist; works out when time permits; and immerses herself in research, listening to talks and reading books to enhance her skill set. Technology, however ubiquitous it is today, presents a necessary tool for her business and nothing more. Her dedication to “me time” is so intense that should there be a chance to gain a new client, she would decline it if it meant diminishing personal activities. “If I cannot give it [the new client] the same attention [as my other clients], or if getting that client means less time for dinner, I won’t even consider it,” China says.

Her media days were no different. “It was never in me to miss my holidays to cover a story, even when they were grooming me to become an anchor,” she admits. I would always choose my family because you can never bring back those moments [with them], but work, you can.”

“Know your priorities and know what you can and can’t compromise,” she says.

It is this confidence and discernment that ensures China will succeed in fulfilling her clients’ needs, as well as her own.