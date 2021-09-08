MessageMedia Launches SMS for ActiveCampaign, a Text Message Integration to Enhance Customer Automation Workflows

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Global customer engagement and mobile messaging provider MessageMedia (www.messagemedia.com) today announced the launch of SMS for ActiveCampaign, its latest integration app with the leader in customer experience automation.

The direct integration of MessageMedia into ActiveCampaign will allow more than 150,000 businesses to improve communication and overall customer engagement with the power and cutthrough of text messaging. This includes enabling users to easily add SMS into existing automation workflows, real-time two-way text messaging with customers, and streamlined communications tracking.

MessageMedia Chief Executive Officer Paul Perrett said: “Our customers tell us they want to consolidate communications and text within their marketing automation platforms. Our latest integration with ActiveCampaign meets this requirement by enabling exceptional customer engagement through SMS. As a global leader in mobile messaging, we are strengthening ActiveCampaign’s integration offering through the power of SMS workflow automation.”

ActiveCampaign Partner Manager Gwen Sioson said: “We’re excited to introduce these new SMS capabilities to our global business customers – who range from marketers to business owners – allowing them to send smart marketing messages at the right time, directly to customers’ phones. We chose MessageMedia as an integration partner for its industry-leading technology, superiorcustomer support, and international expertise.”

Key features of the integration include:

Personalized promotional campaigns: Add SMS to existing ActiveCampaign automation workflows to send targeted promotions

Two-way SMS conversations: Transform text messages with prospects and customers into conversations with the MessageMedia inbox

Automatic contact activity logs: All messages are automatically logged against contact records, allowing a 360-degree view of customer communications

Simplified country codes: MessageMedia converts mobile numbers automatically to include local country codes to save businesses time

MessageMedia’s SMS for ActiveCampaign integration is available today. New or existing customers interested in finding out more, please visit https://bit.ly/3yUsqQh.

About MessageMedia



MessageMedia (www.messagemedia.com) is a leading global messaging provider that helps businesses of all sizes — from SMB to enterprise-level — better connect with customers. With 90% of messages read within 90 seconds and more than 65,000 customers worldwide, MessageMedia allows teams to create engaging mobile experiences that customers love.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign’s category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses [https://www.activecampaign.com/tomorrows-business] in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign’s customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com [http://g2.com/] and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com [http://activecampaign.com/].

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/messagemedia-launches-sms-for-activecampaign-a-text-message-integration-to-enhance-customer-automation-workflows-301371097.html