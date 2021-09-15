MessageMedia Strengthens App Ecosystem with Acquisition of Aprika’s Mercury SMS, a Salesforce Integration

DENVER, Colorado, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Global business messaging provider MessageMedia announced today its acquisition of Mercury SMS (www.messagemedia.com/us/sms-integrations/sms-for-salesforce/), the leading Salesforce native SMS platform from Aprika (www.aprika.com). The acquisition gives Salesforce users access to MessageMedia’s SMS expertise, allowing teams to seamlessly send and receive two-way text messages with their clients and deliver SMS campaigns to any size contact group.

Mercury SMS’s feature-rich messaging solution integrates with the Salesforce platform so users can receive and respond to messages in real-time via the Salesforce Message Feed, built-in automations, or in the Salesforce Mobile App.

By integrating with core platforms that SMBs are using today, more businesses can benefit from text messaging capabilities centrally within a single hub.

As the sole messaging solutions provider for Mercury SMS since 2014, the acquisition also allows MessageMedia to deliver better service and functionality to existing Mercury SMS customers.

MessageMedia Chief Executive Officer, Paul Perrett said, “We’re delighted to have Mercury SMS join MessageMedia. The team’s services complement our platform and extend our commitment to delivering exceptional mobile customer engagement for SMBs worldwide.

Mercury SMS has a solid reputation and strong standing with its customers, and we’re excited to deliver a cutting-edge text message solution to MessageMedia’s 65,000 customers and Salesforce users worldwide.“

Aprika Chief Executive Officer, Colin Johnson added, “Not only does this strategic decision mean that our Mercury SMS customers will continue to receive the best possible experience, it also further enhances Mercury SMS’s product roadmap, ensuring the platform remains relevant, modern and market-leading.” Existing Mercury SMS customers will continue to access the service via MessageMedia. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/2VvhE5D

About MessageMedia

MessageMedia (www.messagemedia.com) is a leading global messaging provider that helps businesses of all sizes — from SMB to enterprise-level — better connect with customers. With 90% of messages read within 90 seconds and more than 65,000 customers worldwide, MessageMedia allows teams to create engaging mobile experiences that customers love. Messaging solutions like alerts and notifications, billing and payments, appointment reminders, marketing, and staff scheduling are used by leading brands in healthcare, education, retail, utilities, and dozens of other industries. With offices in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, MessageMedia is the number one choice for easy and engaging global business messaging.

