SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a world where technology is rapidly evolving, virtual reality has become a game-changer, and Meta Trade Daegu is leading the way. This metaverse platform which is developed by collaboration of various local governments in Republic of Korea (Ministry of SMEs and Startups, Daegu City, Korea Technology & Information Promotion Agency for SMEs, Daegu Technopark), designed to provide businesses with a unique and innovative way to showcase their products, interact with clients, and conduct trade. With its private room 1:1 meeting function, 3D product display, and prepared translator with trade professional services, Meta Trade Daegu is poised to revolutionize the way businesses operate.



Meta Trade Daegu A Metaverse Platform Revolutionizing the Way Business is Conducted

It is available via their site ( http://metatradedaegu.com ) without the need for special devices. Visitors will have their own avatar to freely move around the venue and visit private booths of companies they are interested in to enjoy the details of main products.

One of the strengths of Meta Trade Daegu is its private room 1:1 meeting function. This feature provides a secure and private space for buyers to have direct and personal interactions with their potential clientele. This feature is particularly useful for companies that deal with sensitive information and need a secure platform for communication.

Another strength of Meta Trade Daegu is its ability to showcase products in 3D. This feature allows potential buyers to explore and experience products in a realistic and interactive environment. The use of virtual reality technology makes it possible to bring products to life, making the buying and selling process much more engaging and enjoyable.

In addition to its private room and 3D product display features, Meta Trade Daegu also offers the professionals services to assist in the trade process. These services include translators and trade professionals who can help facilitate communication and ensure a smooth transaction. The platform also offers payment and contract services based on MOU/NDA systems, ensuring the security and confidentiality of sensitive information.

Meta Trade Daegu’s AI-based company matching service is another merit that sets it apart from other platforms. This feature allows companies to connect with potential clients and partners from all over the world. The platform’s AI-based technology ensures that companies are matched with the right clients and partners, increasing the chances of successful business transactions. This feature provides companies with the opportunity to expand their reach and find new customers, making it easier for them to grow and succeed.

Finally, Meta Trade Daegu is also environmentally friendly. By conducting business in a virtual environment, companies can reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future. The platform eliminates the need for physical travel, reducing the emissions associated with transportation. This not only benefits the environment but also saves time and money for both companies and their clients.

In conclusion, Meta Trade Daegu is a metaverse platform that offers a unique and innovative approach to business and trade. Its private room 1:1 meeting function, 3D product display, professional services, AI-based company matching service, and environmentally friendly approach make it a platform that businesses should consider using. The future of business is rapidly evolving, and Meta Trade Daegu is at the forefront of this change, offering businesses the tools and resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.