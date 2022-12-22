Metacritic Reveals Highest Rated Albums Of 2022

Online review aggregator Metacritic has unveiled the highest-rated albums from 2022. An annual tradition for the site, the list includes full-length albums or mixtapes released between the 2022 calendar year that have received at least seven reviews from professional critics.

Metacritic’s method includes aggregating the numerous reviews received by each record to create a weighted average out of 100. Each of the 43 albums included on their list of highest-rated released from 2022 falls into the 81-100 range, which for music, television, and film indicates “universal acclaim”.

Rosalía – ‘La Fama’

[embedded content]

This year’s list includes a strong range of the records which have gained much buzz from tastemakers, with albums from Kendrick Lamar, The Smile, Wet Leg, Kevin Morby, and Big Thief all making the cut. The top ten however, is a genre-shifting collection of albums, featuring Sudan Archives, Just Mustard, Florist, and Jockstrap.

SZA’s SOS (which was released just two weeks ago) kicks off the top five, with Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Black Country, New Road’s Ants From Up There, and Nova Twins’ Supernova making up most of the top end. However, Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI is the clear winner for the year, taking out the position of highest-rated with an overall score of 94 – two more than its closest competitor.

For some historical context, the highest-rated album for 2021 was Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia, which featured a score of 97, while Fiona Apple’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters took out 2020 with a score of 98.

As a bonus, Metacritic also included a list of its worst-reviewed albums for the year, which is topped by Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s 18, which garnered a score of 47. Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You (51), Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout (55), 2 Chainz’ Dope Don’t Sell Itself (58), and Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2 (60) round out the rest of the worst five.

The Best Reviewed Albums of 2022

40. If My Wife New I’d Be Dead by CMAT (score: 85)

40. Ultra Truth by Daniel Avery (score: 85)

40. Melt My Eyez See Your Future by Denzel Curry (score: 85)

40. Autofiction by Suede (score: 85)

39. Heartmind by Cass McCombs (score: 85)

38. Pompeii by Cate Le Bon (score: 85)

37. Midnights by Taylor Swift (score: 85)

36. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny (score: 85)

35. The Overload by Yard Act (score: 85)

34. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar (score: 85)

33. Weather Alive by Beth Orton (score: 85)

32. Lucifer on the Sofa by Spoon (score: 85)

31. Sick! by Earl Sweatshirt (score: 85)

30. Blue Rev by Alvvays (score: 86)

29. A Light for Attracting Attention by The Smile (score: 86)

28. Diaspora Problems by Soul Glo (score: 86)

27. God Save the Animals by Alex G (score: 86)

26. NO THANK YOU by Little Simz (score: 86)

25. LIFE ON EARTH by Hurray for the Riff Raff (score: 87)

24. Hugo by Loyle Carner (score: 87)

23. Wet Leg by Wet Leg (score: 87)

22. Electricity by Ibibio Sound Machine (score: 87)

21. For You Who Are the Wronged by Kathryn Joseph (score: 87)

20. This Is a Photograph by Kevin Morby (score: 87)

19. In These Times by Makaya McCraven (score: 87)

18. YTILAER by Bill Callahan (score: 87)

17. Colder Streams by The Sadies (score: 88)

16. King’s Disease III by Nas (score: 88)

15. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You by Big Thief (score: 88)

14. Dawn FM by The Weeknd (score: 88)

13. And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow by Weyes Blood (score: 88)

12. Big Time by Angel Olsen (score: 88)

11. Riderless Horse by Nina Nastasia (score: 89)

10. Feeding the Machine by Binker & Moses (score: 89)

9. Natural Brown Prom Queen by Sudan Archives (score: 89)

8. Heart Under by Just Mustard (score: 89)

7. Florist by Florist (score: 89)

6. I Love You Jennifer B by Jockstrap (score: 89)

5. SOS by SZA (score: 90)

4. Renaissance by Beyoncé (score: 91)

3. Ants From Up There by Black Country, New Road (score: 92)

2. Supernova by Nova Twins (score: 92)

1. MOTOMAMI by Rosalía (score: 94)

