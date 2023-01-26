Metallica Announce Worldwide Cinema Events for New Album ’72 Seasons’

Metallica have announced a series of worldwide listening parties in cinemas for their upcoming 11th studio album, 72 Seasons.

On Thursday, 13th April, fans across the globe will be able to hear the new album in full ahead of its release the following day. The album will be played in surround sound, with music videos for each of the song’s 12 tracks screened along with exclusive commentary from the band and “a few surprises on the night.”

Watch Metallica Discuss the 72 Seasons Global Premiere

[embedded content]

While it’s not yet clear where in Australia the 72 Seasons global premiere will be taking place, you can register for updates via the website here. Tickets will go on sale next Thursday, 2nd February.

The 72 Seasons cinema premieres mark Metallica’s second collaboration with event cinema distribution company Trafalgar Releasing. The company previously worked together on the 2019 worldwide cinematic release of Metallica and San Francisco Symphony’s S&M² concerts.

“This is a monumental opportunity for Metallica fans to be the first to hear the new album,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “We are thrilled to be a part of this historical global moment – connecting Metallica with their fans once again.”

Metallica announced 72 Seasons back in November alongside lead single ‘Lux Æterna’. It will mark the band’s first album in over six years, following up 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are,” frontman James Hetfield said of the album’s title and concept in a statement upon its announcement.

“I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today,” he continued. “Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Earlier this month, on Thursday, 19th January, Metallica released the second single from the album, ‘Screaming Suicide’.

