Metallica Are Selling A Limited Edition ‘Blackened Whiskey’ & Vinyl Box Set

It’s been two years since Metallica launched their own brand of whiskey, and now the band have announced they’ll be slinging a very special edition of ‘Blackened’.

The whiskey’s original selling-point was that it was aged in barrels that had been exposed to Metallica’s music (allegedly having some sort of effect on the ageing process).

The limited-edition ‘Batch 100’ instalment of the Blackened Whiskey comes with an exclusive vinyl box set. The set will include a bottle of whiskey (obviously) as well as a pair of vinyl picture discs which contain the playlist used during the ageing process of the whiskey itself.

You’ll also get a special Blackened Zine for your trouble, as well as a guitar pick and some Metallica stickers.

The playlist was compiled by Lars Ulrich and Blackened Whiskey’s master distiller Rob Dietrich. Ulrich says he “loved” the whiskey maker’s song choices.

“When I look at Rob’s playlist, I love the selections, I love the variety. I love that he’s gone for two deeper live tracks from the ‘Damaged Justice’ tour, I love seeing both the Binge & Purge and Through the Never eras represented, and he even tapped the Helping Hands album, so it’s clear he is not a part-timer!”

Metallica were forced to cancel their 2019 Australian tour when frontman James Hetfield admitted to a rehabilitation facility to fight addiction last year.

They’ve been keeping busy in quarantine recently, performing a socially-distanced version of ‘Blackened’ earlier this month.

Check out Lars Ulrich unboxing the Blackened Batch 100 Whiskey & Vinyl Box Set:

[embedded content]