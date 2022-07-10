Metallica Respond To Metal Snobs After ‘Stranger Things’ Popularity Boost

Metallica have issued some harsh words towards metal snobs following their popularity boost from the latest series of Stranger Things. The appearance took place in the final episode of the Netflix show’s penultimate season, with the character Eddie Munson performing the title track from the band”s 1986 album, Master Of Puppets.

As a result of the appearance, the group’s back catalogue has experienced a massive boost, with the lead track receiving a gigantic jump in streams, going from 253,000 streams the day before the episode premiered, to 1.43 million on 4th July. As it stands, the track currently sits at #24 on the ARIA charts – the highest position it has ever reached on Aussie soil. The fanaticism mirrors the recent response experienced by Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, which also features heavily in the new season.

However, all is not well within the band’s diehard fanbase, with many purists criticising the fair-weather fans who have experienced the band due to the series. One notable example, as shared by Consequence Of Sound saw a fan apologise to the group for the influx of what have ostensibly been deemed ‘fake fans’ of the metal outfit.

“I’m sorry Metallica for all the fake stranger things fans love ya,” wrote TikTok user nirvanaisgodtier3. Metallica, however, were far more diplomatic in their response. “Don’t be sorry,” they wrote. “Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family. If they like Puppets, chances are they’ll find plenty of other songs to get into.”

Such comments from fans even led to the group releasing a further statement ensuring fans – new and old – that the origin of their fan story is inconsequential to the experience of enjoying the band’s music. “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family,” the band shared on TikTok.

“Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music,” they added. “All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

