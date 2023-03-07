Metallica’s James Hetfield Lands Role in New Western ‘The Thicket’ Alongside Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis

Metallica frontman James Hetfield will appear in the upcoming Western thriller The Thicket alongside Game of Thrones alumnus Peter Dinklage and Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis. Officially announced by Deadline in early March, the cast will also feature Levon Hawke (yes, the son of Ethan and Uma Thurman), Leslie Grace, and Esmé Creed-Miles.

The Thicket, which is being produced by Dinklage, is based on a novel of the same name by author Joe R. Lansdale. It follows a young man Jack (Hawke), who is frantically trying to save his sister Lula (Creed-Miles) after she is kidnapped by a violent gang led by Cut Throat Bill (Lewis).

The Thicket Starts Production In Canada

Hetfield’s role is unspecified at the time of writing. He’s no stranger to the big screen, having appeared as a cop in the 2019 Ted Bundy film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Production on The Thicket has reportedly started in Canada.

It’ll be a fairly busy year for Hetfield, with Metallica’s upcoming 11th studio album 72 Seasons slated for release in on Friday, 14th April. The band recently announced a slew of cinema events taking place around the world in celebration of the album’s release, as well as an extensive 2023/2024 tour through North America and Europe in support of the album.

We’ve heard a number of singles from the record already, including ‘Screaming Suicide’, ‘Lux Æterna’, and ‘If Darkness Had A Son’, which was released on Wednesday, 1st March.

