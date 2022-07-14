Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Enters Hot 100 for the First Time Following ‘Stranger Things’

The title track from Metallica‘s third studio album, 1986’s Master of Puppets, has entered the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the first time ever following its inclusion in the latest season of Stranger Things. The track features in the finale of the show’s fourth season, with Joseph Quinn’s character Eddie Munson shredding the song’s guitar riffs.

‘Master of Puppets’ has debuted in the Billboard Hot 100 at #40. The Californian metal band shared a statement on social media last week regarding Stranger Things‘ adoption of the song. “It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” the band wrote.

The ‘Stranger Things’ effect

[embedded content]

‘Master of Puppets’ isn’t the only song to have received renewed interest following its inclusion in Stranger Things. Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’, released one year earlier than ‘Master of Puppets’ in 1985, enjoyed a massive resurgence after it was included in the first half of Stranger Things season four.

Following its inclusion, ‘Running Up That Hill’ climbed to number one on the singles charts in the UK, Australia, Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland and more. In the US, it made it to number four on the Billboard Hot 100. Amid its resurgence, Bush acknowledged its popularity with multiple statements on her website, even giving a rare interview on BBC Radio.

“What’s really wonderful, I think, is this is a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, have never heard of me and I love that,” Bush told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour host Emma Barnett. “The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is… well, I think it’s very special.”

