This is the Metallurgical Engineering Board Exam Result October 2022 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Metallurgical Engineering Board Exam on October 3-5, 2022 at testing centers in NCR and Cagayan de Oro.

PRC Board of Metallurgical Engineering Chairman Agustin M. Fudolig and member Juancho Pablo S. Calvez administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

EXAM COVERAGE:

Metallurgy 1 — Covering Minerals Processing, Prometallurgy, Metallurgical Fuel Technology, Refractory Science, Hydrometallurgy/ Electrometallurgy and Metallurgical Physical Chemistry

Metallurgy 2 — Covering Physical Metallurgy, Mechanical Metallurgy, Crystolagraphy/ Metallography, Iron and Steel Metallurgy, Non-Ferrous Metallurgy and Foundry Metallurgy

Metallurgy 3 — Covering Inorganic Qualitative and Quantitative Chemistry, Metallurgical Law, Jurisprudence, Ethics, Statistics and Experimental Design, Engineering Economics, Mechanics, Hydraulics, and Design of simple Metallurgical Processes/ Operation/ Plants of Facilities

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Metallurgical Engineering Board Exam Result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring metallurgical engineers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.