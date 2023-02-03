Metamorphosis By De Beers: PreludeDeBeers-combineimages.jpg

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 3 February 2023 – In nature, change is the only constant. Seasons shift as flower buds blossom, bloom and fade. A caterpillar forms a chrysalis, preparing for its magical transformation into a butterfly. Beneath the earth’s crust, billions of years ago, a slow tectonic alchemy created ancient deposits of rough diamonds, the fruits of which are still being revealed. And it is through gradual adaptations that we achieve our innermost potential. De Beers pays homage to Mother Nature’s constant evolution with Metamorphosis by De Beers, a High Jewellery collection dedicated to the transformative power of natural diamonds.

Launching in January 2023 during Paris Couture Week, Prelude is the first chapter of the new collection, with a further chapter to be revealed in July 2023. Prelude explores the cyclical rhythm of time, harmoniously capturing the four seasons within nine one-of-a-kind designs.

With a focus on exceptional craftsmanship, Metamorphosis by De Beers encapsulates the transformation at the heart of De Beers, the only global luxury brand that begins at the source. De Beers realises the potential of rough diamonds, transforming these treasures of nature into one-of-a-kind High Jewellery that radiates magnetic beauty. The collection continues the evolution of the House itself, with artistic and technically ambitious designs that celebrate artisanal skills as well as the rare beauty of the raw materials.

The Prelude set showcases an array of expert goldsmithing and diamond-setting techniques, including serti neige (snow setting), fil couteau (knife-edge) and perlage (gold beading). Spring, summer, autumn and winter collide, with each season represented through different design signatures, coloured metals, diamonds and settings. The collection combines white, yellow and rose gold with white, brown and fancy-coloured diamonds, selected to evoke the hues of each season.

Nature’s metamorphic power is mirrored by an element of transformability in four of the nine pieces. A majestic transformable necklace features four diamond strands – one for each season – strung between two removeable clasps. Bead-set white diamonds and star-set yellow diamonds are joined by fil couteau to mimic the fledgling buds of spring; a twisted rope of diamond-set yellow gold evokes ripples on summer sand; brown diamonds set in rose-gold triangles conjure autumn’s russet leaves; and white gold serti neige represents the glacial beauty of winter.

In a contemporary ear cuff, each diamond strand is finished with a coloured-titanium chrysalis, hinting at the beginnings of nature’s most magnificent metamorphosis. The chrysalises can be removed and worn on a charm bracelet. Elsewhere, the four strands form a ring jacket for a 3.06 carat D-Flawless diamond solitaire from the De Beers Natural Works of Art collection, which can be interchanged with a pavé-set diamond ring. Another necklace features a detachable pear-shaped clip which can be worn as a brooch.

“In Metamorphosis by De Beers we have transformed the spontaneous beauty of nature into our most complex and innovative designs yet,” says Céline Assimon, CEO of De Beers Jewellers. “Each design in our Prelude set showcases a masterclass of artisanal savoir-faire – we have honed in on the details, combining antique-inspired settings with contemporary techniques such as coloured titanium. We have pushed the boundaries with the ear cuff, which has a mesmerising sense of movement and volume. It’s a very modern approach to classical High Jewellery, reflecting De Beers’ DNA of excellence through experimentation and constant innovation.”

