Metasens Token Skyrocketed by 1000%, 1st-Week Trading Volume Over US$60M $MSU Skyrocketed by 1000%.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 March 2022 – Metasens, the metaverse project under Imperium Technology Group (0776.HK, the Group), made its token MSU’s global debut on the institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange AAX on March 4. The token value skyrocketed by over 1000% on the first day of listing from 0.25 USDT to nearly 3 USDT. Trading volume for the first week has exceeded more than US$60 million.

$MSU Skyrocketed by 1000%

Metasens and MSU are highly sought after in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and attracted users from all over the world including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, United Kingdom and so on. t he project will ride on the momentum and deepen the partnership with the Southeast Asian markets and global communities. In countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, discussion around Metasens is heated among top gaming guilds[1] and communities. The project has reached the next-stage collaboration with major regional guilds, and is actively preparing for a wide variety of cross-region and cross-continent AMA[2] activities.

First built on and rolled out on the ethereum chain which is one of the most popular blockchain among NFT games, the Metasens team is now planning to expand and migrate part of the project to the Binance chain to lower gas fees and improve operational efficiency. The “multi-chain” strategy will also enable users with more options and flexibility. The debut on the Binance chain is expected to achieve the first stage progress within the end of March.

Metasens will also kick off a series of token giveaway activities, including a total of 50,000 MSU tokens that are worth US$150,000, and a total of 8,888,888 UCG tokens that are worth more than US$20,000 to give back to the community and fans. As the co-governance token of the Metasens universe, UCG will be officially launched within this month. Metasens is also planning a series of cross-platform marketing activities in the coming months to proactively sustain the popularity and hype of the project.