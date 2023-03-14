MetaTrust Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with BingXPicture1.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 March 2023 – MetaTrust Labs (short for “MetaTrust”), founded by the globally renowned research team in Web3 developer security tools, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with BingX. This partnership aims to provide high-quality security auditing and operation services, as well as comprehensive security and compliance solutions in the global Web3 industry.

Established in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy trading, and grid trading services to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. With user trust and platform transparency as the top priority, BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe, leading, and innovative way.

MetaTrust offers automated security tools and smart contract code audit services that can provide pre-security and compliance in the development lifecycle, achieving deep security scanning and dynamic protection. These accurate, efficient, and easy-to-use services provide developers and project teams with all-round and three-dimensional security empowerment.

In addition to providing audit services for BingX’s listed projects and investment portfolio, MetaTrust also offers an automatic security operations center which makes security management more effective in real time. This also helps to detect and address potential security vulnerabilities and issues in the systems, applications, and operational processes, and provides effective security solutions and recommendations. BingX has expressed high praise for MetaTrust’s professionalism and expertise in the area of security auditing and operations.

This partnership between MetaTrust and BingX is an important milestone for both companies. We will work together to protect the security of users’ assets and data and make positive contributions to the development of digital currencies. And we are looking forward to more opportunities for cooperation in the future and will continue to provide better security services.

