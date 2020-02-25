Methyl Ethel Announces National Solo Tour Dates & New EP, Drops Eerie First Cut ‘Majestic AF’

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 25, 2020

Australian festival mainstay Methyl Ethel has dropped the motherload, walloping us with a new EP announcement, single and national tour.

The Perth-based “art rock” project from producer and multi-instrumentalist Jake Webb will release its latest musical collection, an EP dubbed Hurts To Laugh, on Friday 10th April.

For now though, we’ve been treated to its first cut, an eerily modal piece of lush, string-laden indie rock dubbed ‘Majestic AF’ which you can check out below.

To celebrate, Webb will also be embarking on a national solo Methyl Ethel tour, visiting fans in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth this April.

Check out all the details below!

[embedded content]

Methyl Ethel Solo 2020 Tour Dates

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th February

Wednesday, 15th April

The Outpost, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 16th April

The Night Cat, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 17th April

Mary’s Underground, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 19th April

Goodwill Club, Perth

Tickets: Official Website