Methyl Ethel Announces National Solo Tour Dates & New EP, Drops Eerie First Cut ‘Majestic AF’

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 25, 2020
Australian festival mainstay Methyl Ethel has dropped the motherload, walloping us with a new EP announcement, single and national tour.
The Perth-based “art rock” project from producer and multi-instrumentalist Jake Webb will release its latest musical collection, an EP dubbed Hurts To Laugh, on Friday 10th April.
For now though, we’ve been treated to its first cut, an eerily modal piece of lush, string-laden indie rock dubbed ‘Majestic AF’ which you can check out below.
To celebrate, Webb will also be embarking on a national solo Methyl Ethel tour, visiting fans in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth this April.
Check out all the details below!
[embedded content]
Methyl Ethel Solo 2020 Tour Dates
Tickets on sale Friday, 28th February
Wednesday, 15th April
The Outpost, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 16th April
The Night Cat, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 17th April
Mary’s Underground, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 19th April
Goodwill Club, Perth
Tickets: Official Website