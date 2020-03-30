Methyl Ethel Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates Due To COVID-19

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on March 30, 2020
Perth act Methyl Ethel is the latest band forced to reschedule Australian tour dates due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
The Jake Webb-fronted group were gearing up to perform a run of four local gigs in April, after some shows in the US.
Now they’ve announced that the forthcoming Aussie dates have been moved to October, with Methyl Ethel also set to play the rescheduled 2020 Splendour In The Grass at the back end of that month.
Two of the shows are sold out, but there are still tickets available in Brisbane and Melbourne.
All prior-purchased tickets will be valid for the new shows as well, all venues remain the same.
Webb and co. are set to release a new EP titled Hurts To Laugh on April 10, a record that’s already been teased with single ‘Majestic AF’.
The EP was recorded at the same time as Methyl Ethel’s last album Triage, and both feature cover art by Sydney-based artist Loribelle Spirovski.
Check out the full updated tour dates below:
[embedded content]
Methyl Ethel Solo 2020 Tour Dates
Wednesday, 15th April
Wednesday, 21st October
The Outpost, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 16th April
Saturday, 17th October
The Night Cat, Melbourne
Tickets: SOLD OUT
Friday, 17th April
Friday, 16th October
Mary’s Underground, Sydney
Tickets: SOLD OUT
Sunday, 19th April
Saturday, 31st October
Goodwill Club, Perth
Tickets: Official Website