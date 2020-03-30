Methyl Ethel Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates Due To COVID-19

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on March 30, 2020

Perth act Methyl Ethel is the latest band forced to reschedule Australian tour dates due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Jake Webb-fronted group were gearing up to perform a run of four local gigs in April, after some shows in the US.

Now they’ve announced that the forthcoming Aussie dates have been moved to October, with Methyl Ethel also set to play the rescheduled 2020 Splendour In The Grass at the back end of that month.

Two of the shows are sold out, but there are still tickets available in Brisbane and Melbourne.

All prior-purchased tickets will be valid for the new shows as well, all venues remain the same.

Webb and co. are set to release a new EP titled Hurts To Laugh on April 10, a record that’s already been teased with single ‘Majestic AF’.

The EP was recorded at the same time as Methyl Ethel’s last album Triage, and both feature cover art by Sydney-based artist Loribelle Spirovski.

Check out the full updated tour dates below:

Methyl Ethel Solo 2020 Tour Dates

Wednesday, 15th April

Wednesday, 21st October

The Outpost, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 16th April

Saturday, 17th October

The Night Cat, Melbourne

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Friday, 17th April

Friday, 16th October

Mary’s Underground, Sydney

Tickets: SOLD OUT