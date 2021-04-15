Methyl Ethel Share New Single ‘Neon Cheap’, Announce Shows

Multi-instrumentalist Jake Webb – aka Methyl Ethel – has shared his first musical offering for the year with new single ‘Neon Cheap’, the first since singing with new label Future Classic.

It’s a deceptively infectious cut that takes its cues from the esoteric post-punk of Talking Heads and mid-noughties nu-rave in equal measure. The song arrives alongside some stunning visuals directed by Tay Kaka – check that out below.

Webb explains the song’s intentions thusly: “Picture yourself scrolling, mind-numbingly at 3am. Now, instead of scrolling, you’re traipsing some Vegas-like strip. All the events and people you’d normally read about are there as you walk around, inoculated, casually observing.”

‘Neon Cheap’ marks the first new music from Webb since last year’s Hurts to Laugh EP, recorded at the same time as 2019 album Triage.

To coincide with the single, Webb has announced a pair of headline shows for this July, performing at the Night Cat in Melbourne and the Roundhouse in Sydney. Prior to those shows, Methyl will be performing two hometown co-headline shows with fellow Perthians Pond. Check dates and details for all those shows below.

Methyl Ethel tour dates

Friday, 30th April

Magnet House, Perth (with Pond)

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 1st May

Magnet House, Perth (with Pond)

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 22nd July

The Night Cat, Melborne

Tickets: Methyl Ethel

Friday, 23rd July

Roundhouse, Sydney

Tickets: Methyl Ethel