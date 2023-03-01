Metis Global Limited Awarded the Caring Company Logo 2022/23

HONG KONG, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Metis Global Limited (Metis HK) is awarded the caring company logo 2022/23 by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) for taking initiatives to shoulder social responsibilities and showing care to the community, employees, and environment in past years.



Metis HK has committed to supporting the community over the years and is pleased to be named a Caring Company for 2022/23.

In the firm belief that all businesses bear responsibility to society and knowledge is power, Metis HK continuously and constantly donates to different schools and education centres. As the saying goes, it is better to teach someone to fish than give him a fish, equipping students with essential knowledge and nurturing them to become capable, virtuous, and well-rounded individuals can be life-changing. Metis HK has also sponsored partners’ charitable events, which help the underprivileged ones to receive better healthcare. Embodied in these charitable acts is Metis HK’s core value – to make a positive impact on the lives of people and the community.

Human resources are the greatest asset of a business. A business can only grow and develop together with its employees. With this golden rule in internal management and operations in mind, Metis endeavours to create a positive working environment for the employees and encourages everyone to have a healthy work-life balance.

Acknowledging that all business operations influence the environment, Metis HK makes every effort to mitigate waste, lessen carbon emissions and achieve sustainable development. Examples of such measures include providing clients with electronic statements and making good use of online communication tools.

Launched by HKCSS, the Caring Company Scheme aims to build a cohesive society by promoting strategic partnerships among business and social service partners, and inspiring corporate social responsibility through caring for the community, employees, and the environment. Metis HK is honoured to be named a Caring Company this year and will continue to contribute to society, cherish human resources and practice environmental protection.

About Metis Global Limited (Metis HK)

Metis Global Limited was founded in Hong Kong and is a registered trust company regulated under the Hong Kong Trustee Ordinance (No. 1953523). Metis is also a licensee under the “Trust Company Service Provider” License which is a new licensing regime that came in force in recent years (Licensee No. TC000561).