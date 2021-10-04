Metro Alliance Holdings & Equities Corp Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Please be informed that the ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS shall be held on October 28, 2021, Thursday, at 2:00 p.m. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted virtually via secure online meeting. The Order of Business shall be:

1. Call to Order

2. Certification of Notice and Quorum

3. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on October 29, 2020

4. Report of the President

5. Presentation and approval of the Annual Financial Statements 2020

6. Ratifications of the actions and proceedings taken by the Board of Directors and Corporate Officers since October 29, 2020

7. Election of the Members of the Board of Directors

8. Appointment of External Auditor

9. Other business

10. Adjournment

As fixed by the Board of Directors, stockholders of record date as of September 30, 2021 shall be entitled to notice of, and vote at, said stockholders' meeting and for this purpose, the Board of Directors authorized the closing of the stock and transfer book of the Corporation from October 1 to 28, 2021.

PARTICIPATION ONLY VIA REMOTE COMMUNICATION. Stockholders can only participate in the meeting by remote communication. Stockholders as of the Record Date who intend to participate or be represented in the meeting should register for the meeting by notifying the Corporation by email at metroalliance.ASM@gmail.com not later than October 11, 2021 (at 5:00pm) and shall first submit a copy of proof of identity, ownership or other certification/information for validation purposes and/or duly accomplished proxy instrument for a representative to the virtual meeting, if applicable. Stockholders as of the Record Date who are interested in casting their votes on any of the matters to be presented during the 2020 ASM must cast their votes on or before October 21, 2021 (at 5:00pm).

VOTES MAY CAST ONLY THROUGH ONLINE CASTING OF VOTES/PROXIES ON OR BEFORE October 21, 2021 (at 5:00pm). Stockholders whose shareholdings are lodged with the Philippine Central Depository are reminded to secure a certification of your shareholdings from your respective stockbrokers.

The full details of the registration and voting procedures will be available on the Company's website, www.metroalliance.com/annualstockholdersmeeting.html, on September 29, 2021. For more information regarding the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, please email at metroalliance.ASM@gmail.com.

WE ARE NOT SOLICITING YOUR PROXY.

Pasig City, Philippines, September 15, 2021.