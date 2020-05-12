Metro Manila, 2 other areas to be placed under ‘modified’ ECQ until May 31

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has kept Metro Manila, and two other areas under “modified” enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) while placing the rest of the country under general community quarantine (GCQ), Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases to also place Laguna and Cebu City in the Visayas under a modified ECQ to effectively stop the spread of of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

All quarantine measures in areas considered as low-risk for the coronavirus transmission would be lifted starting May 16, he added.

The Philippines has recorded 11,086 Covid-19 infections, with 726 deaths and 1,999 recoveries.