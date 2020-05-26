Metro Manila likely to shift to MGCQ by end-May, but with ‘localized lockdown’

MANILA, Philippines — There is a big possibility that there will be an easing of restrictions in Metro Manila by end of the month as the capital region transitions to the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said Tuesday.

“Malaking posibilidad na ang ating Metro Manila ay pwedeng lumuwag na at papunta na sa MGCQ (There is a big possibility that Metro Manila will be under a less stringent lockdown, which is MGCQ),” he said in an interview over dzBB when asked about the possible scenario for Metro Manila after May 31. The entire NCR is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) since May 16.

Año however said that while MGCQ has lesser restrictions, barangays subdivisions can still be placed on lockdown.

“Ang GCQ kahit maluwag yan pwede pa rin tayo maglockdown ng barangay at subdivision. ‘Yan yung tinatawag nating zoning places of intervention para ang pagtugon natin localized na kumbaga surgical operation,” he said.

(Under the GCQ, even if it is less stringent, we can still impose lockdown in barangays and subdivisions. That’s what we call zoning places of intervention to address the outbreak, we undergo localized lockdown like a surgical operation.)

The DILG chief said barangays with high cases of COVID-19 will be under lockdown while the business can still open.

“Kung (saan) lang talaga merong outbreak yun lang may lockdown at yung buffer zones pwede na magbukas ng negosyo,” Año said.

(Where there are outbreaks, that’s when we can impose lockdown and for buffer zones, businesses can open.)

Año said President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the final decision on the matter with the lapse of the MECQ by Thursday (May 28) or Friday (May 29).

He also said the Metro Manila Council, composed of 17 Metro Manila mayors, will have a meeting later to submit their recommendation to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on whether to lift or extend the MECQ.

