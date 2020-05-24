Metro Manila may be placed under GCQ by June 1–Lorenzana

METRO Manila may be placed under a general community quarantine (GCQ) by June 1, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Sunday.

“I said [Metro Manila] may be downgraded to GCQ,” Lorenzana told reporters in a message. “Indicators are: new cases [are] not increasing, death is in the single digits, [and] recoveries increasing.”

Lorenzana, designated head of the National Task Force against Covid-19, mentioned the possibility of transitioning to GCQ by June 1 on the sidelines of an agricultural seminar in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Saturday.

Metro Manila is currently under a modified enhanced community quarantine that would lapse on May 31.

The defense chief cited that a basis for shifting to GCQ was that cases of coronavirus in the country were “leveling off”.

“We would like to impress on our people the self-discipline, so they will get use to the new normal such as social distancing, wearing of face masks, sanitation and other office protocols so that it will become a norm so we can avoid the second wave,” Lorenzana said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will also be observing the trend on cases this week and will eventually meet to decide whether the capital region or some other areas in the Metro will be ready for the GCQ transition.

The IATF will also look at areas with ongoing infections for the imposition of stricter measures.