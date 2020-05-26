Metro Manila Mayors agree to shift to GCQ on June 1

MANILA, Philippines — All mayors in Metro Manila have “unanimously” approved the recommendation to place the National Capital Region from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to general community quarantine (GCQ) on June 1, an official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Tuesday.

“Unanimously po, ‘yung ating NCR mayors acceptable sa GCQ. (NCR Mayors unanimously said they are acceptable on GCQ) We will wait for the decision of IATF Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID),” MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said in an online press briefing with reporters to discuss the contents Metro Manila Council (MMC) meeting on the recommended scenario in Metro Manila after June 1.

Garcia said the local government units may still impose lockdown in specific areas like barangays with increasing cases of coronavirus disease.

“They will have the power, yun yung suggestions na pwede na allowed pa rin mag-lockdown yung local government units if ever makita nila na problematic yung area na yun,” he said when asked if local government units can still place lockdown in villages.

(They will have the power, there are suggestions that the LGUs can impose lockdown if ever an area is problematic.)

The MMC, which is a policy-making body composed of Metro Mayors and MMDA, will submit their recommendation to the IATF, who will give the final decision whether to extend to MECQ or shift to GCQ in Metro Manila.

To recall, the government placed Metro Manila under MECQ from May 16 to May 31. Under MECQ, there is only a limited movement of people going to work and availing essential services.

There is also gradual reopening for the economy which allowed select manufacturing and processing plants to operate up to a maximum of 50 percent capacity.

