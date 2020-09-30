Metro Manila mayors eye possible removal of curfew hours

MANILA, Philippines — Removing the existing curfew hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Metro Manila will among those to be discussed in an upcoming meeting of Metro mayors, Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said Wednesday.

In the meantime, Olivarez said existing policies will remain, including allowing food delivery services to operate round-the-clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yun pong ating curfew ay pinag-aaralan yan na magpatanggal po yung curfew,” said Olivarez, who is also the chair of the Metro Manila Council, in a televised briefing. The Metro Manila Council is a policy-making body composed of all the mayors of Metro Manila.

(We are looking at removing the curfew.)

FEATURED STORIES

“Sa susunod po na meeting namin, yan po ang isa aming main agenda para mabuksan na po yung economy natin,” he added.

(In our next meeting, that will be among our main agenda in order to open the economy.)

More businesses reopened at a limited capacity as Metro Manila stayed under the general community quarantine (GCQ) in September.

Among the businesses that partly reopened were dine-in restaurants, gyms, tutorial centers, and internet cafes.

Metro Manila, along with Batangas, Tacloban City, Bacolod City, Iligan City, and Iloilo City remain under GCQ for the whole month of October.

/MUF

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>