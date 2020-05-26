Metro Manila mayors favor GCQ starting June 1

METRO Manila mayors recommended placing the National Capital Region (NCR) under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting on June 1, an official from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Tuesday.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC), composed of the mayors of 16 cities and one municipality, will submit its recommendation to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF), according to MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia.

“I want to announce unanimously that NCR mayors [are in favor] of GCQ,” Garcia told reporters in a media briefing.

He added that local chief executives may still implement localized lockdown in areas with high cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

However, Garcia said that mayors were concerned about mass public transportation and wanted operations of buses and jeepneys to stay suspended.

“Wag muna kasi mahirap i-control (It is hard to control),” he said.

He said that taxis, Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS), shuttle buses, point-to-point buses, tricycles, and pedicabs would be allowed to operate under GCQ.

With Metro Manila under GCQ, Garcia said that mayors also wanted to implement a “modified” number coding scheme where motorists affected by the coding may be allowed to travel provided they would not be alone to maximize the use of private vehicles on the road.

Asked about the mood of the meeting, Garcia said mayors wanted to strike a balance between economy and health but stressed the need to jumpstart the economy of Metro Manila.

“Based sa usapan kanina, kailangang magbukas ng ekonomiya, mas maraming mamatay sa gutom (Based on our talks, we need to re-open the economy because many will die of hunger),” he said.

Garcia said that the IATF will decide whether to adopt the recommendation of the local chief executives.

Should the government place Metro Manila Under GCQ, Garcia reminded residents to observe health protocols set by the Department of Health (DoH).

“As long as yung Covid-19 nandyan, we need to limit the movements of the people (As long as Covid-19 is there, we should limit the movement of the people),” he said.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that the government was eyeing the implementation of a barangay (village)-based lockdown after the end of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila on May 31.

As of posting, there are 14,669 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, of which 3,412 have recovered and 886 have died.