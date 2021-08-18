Metro Manila Mayors leave next quarantine decision to IATF

THE Metro Manila Council (MMC) will leave the decision of the next community quarantine classification of the National Capital Region (NCR) to the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) after August 20 when the strict lockdown on the National Capital Region (NCR) would have ended.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos disclosed this on Wednesday in a media briefing.

“The LGUs are at the forefront and they know what is really happening on the ground but we have to weigh both economic and health factors in our decision,” said Abalos on the decision of the MMC, the policy making body of the MMDA..

“We deem it best to leave the decision to the wisdom and judgement of the IATF,” he said.

NCR has been under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) since August 6 to stem a resurgence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) attributed largely to its Delta variant.

Abalos said the 17 Metro Manila mayors have committed to ramp up their vaccination efforts, strictly implement health protocols, and conduct comprehensive testing and contact tracing, whatever the IATF’s decision will be.