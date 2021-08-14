Metro Manila mayors told keep jab sites open but warned vs ‘third dose’

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has asked the Metro Manila local government units to help each other in vaccinating individuals in the region as some cities have administered 100 percent of their first dose of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine.

In a statement, MMDA Chairman Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos asked mayors to accept unvaccinated individuals from other localities, saying,

“Once the city [has] already completed inoculating all its residents, vaccination sites can remain open for residents of other areas in Metro Manila.”

“The Metro Manila mayors have committed to assist each other in the intensified vaccination drive. They vote as one, they act as one and they vaccinate as one,” he added.

According to the MMDA, some local government units (LGU) in Metro Manila such as Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Pateros have finished administering their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the priority groups in their respective areas.

By working together, Abalos said that giving jabs would be faster.

Meanwhile, Abalos appealed to the public not to take a third dose of the vaccine or the “booster shots” in consideration of those who have not received their jabs.

“I am appealing to everyone. Supply of vaccines is still low. Be conscientious. Many have not received the first dose of the vaccine yet and then you will get a booster. Think about other people, let us not do that,” he said.

He said that authorities are looking into reports that a resident who received two doses of the vaccine in Mandaluyong, also registered for a third dose in another LGU.

As of Thursday, August 12, Abalos said that Metro Manila has administered 231,000 vaccines–the highest in a day in the region