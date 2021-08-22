Metro Manila police arrest 21 persons for illegal gambling

Metro Manila policemen arrested 21 persons in intensified operations against illegal gambling.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said eight individuals were arrested for illegal gambling in Novaliches, Quezon City on August 17.

They were identified as Raul Barandino, Rolando Monera, John Ryan Marinas, Jesibol Obispo, Fermin Dagnio, Mario Arizobal, Javier Cinita and Balery Peronio.

On Saturday night, police arrested 13 illegal gambling suspects in Barangay San Antonio in Parañaque City. The suspects were betting in a small town lottery “as [a] front for the illegal numbers game known as loteng.”

Jose Pelaez, Adela Crisostomo, Nerlio Cacho, Helen Donor, Dioscoro Honorio Jr., Victor Aquino, Reyman Encarnacion, Elmer Cortez, Christopher Labrador, Christian Suarez, Ruben Foo, Nelson Simbulan and Eboy Hemor are under police custody.

Police in Parañaque City confiscated from the suspects almost P17,000 in betting money, 11 calculators, three columnar books, five pads of collection summary and some STL paraphernalia

“All the suspects arrested were subjected to inquest proceedings for Violation of Presidential Decree 1602 or Illegal Gambling,” Danao said.



He reiterated his order to NCRPO personnel to arrest all indications involved in illegal gambling and file charges against them.