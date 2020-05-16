Metro Manila reopens even as worries linger

Metro Manila began a gradual reopening on Saturday even as parts of it were hesitant to lift the lockdown, and parts of Cebu extended the enhanced community quarantine because cases there remained high.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS A motorist zooms past the now-open Good Earth commercial building on Carriedo Street in Quiapo, Manila on May 16, 2020. More establishments like it were allowed to reopen in Metro Manila, Laguna province and Cebu City on the first day of the modified enhanced community quarantine, provided they strictly follow safety and sanitation protocols. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO

Besides Metro Manila, the other areas that transitioned from an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to a modified version of it included the provinces of Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Zambales and Pampanga as well as its capital, Angeles City. The modified ECQ in those areas will remain in place until May 31, 2020.

Navotas, one of 17 cities in Metro Manila, actually appealed to remain under hard lockdown as the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases there remained high. Governors in several provinces near Metro Manila had similar concerns.

But all those local officials later accepted the move to gradually reopen under a modified ECQ.

Under a modified ECQ, local governments can allow the limited resumption of public transportation, certain industries to operate at half capacity and persons to leave their houses for essential goods and work.

Meanwhile, a hard lockdown will remain in Cebu and Mandaue cities from Saturday to the end of May because of concerns about the high number of cases there. This move was in accordance with Resolution 37 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), which approved the continuance in those Visayan cities on Friday.

Modified GCQ

Most other parts of the Philippines saw even more restrictions lifted as they were placed under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) beginning also on Saturday.

In those areas, almost all industries, except those in amusement, were allowed to operate up to 75-percent capacity. And mass gatherings remain prohibited.

In an MGCQ, all individuals residing in these areas can go outside their homes, according to the IATF-EID guidelines.

Individuals and group outdoor exercises, including non-contact sports like golf, tennis, table tennis and swimming, will be allowed, provided that minimum public health standards are strictly enforced, the new guideline adds.

Dine-in service in supermarkets, grocery stores and food preparation stalls will also be allowed, provided that the seating capacity does not exceed 50 percent.

Residential or face-to-face classes may resume in higher education institutions, provided that there is strict compliance with minimum health standards, consultation with local government units, and compliance with guidelines set by Commission on Higher Education.

Work in all public and private offices will also be allowed to resume physical work in “full capacity,” with alternative arrangements for senior citizens, individuals with health risks and pregnant women.

Work in government offices may be at full operational capacity or under alternative work arrangements, as agencies may deem appropriate, following the rules and regulations set by the Civil Service Commission.

Accredited diplomatic missions and international organizations may also resume full operations.Road, rail, maritime and aviation sectors of public transportation in areas under a modified GCQ are allowed to operate.

Passengers must strictly be seated with 1-meter distance, and appropriate engineering controls must be in place.

The IATF-EID also authorized the use of private company shuttles, personal vehicles, bikes, and non-motorized vehicles in areas under an MGCQ.

Also, some gatherings will be allowed under an MGCQ.

That allowable activities movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, entertainment activities, community assemblies, religious gatherings, and non-essential work gatherings — so long as the seating capacity at the venue is also limited to 50 percent.

Contrary to an earlier pronouncement that a GCQ will be part of the “new normal,” the IATF-EID felt comfortable enough to lift more restrictions than it had earlier anticipated to allow for a rebooting of the economy.

Still worried

Meanwhile in Navotas, Mayor Tobias Tiangco lifted the extreme ECQ in his city after the IATF-EID denied his request to retain the ECQ because of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Like elsewhere in Metro Manila, Navotas shifted to MECQ, despite Tiangco’s reluctance.

“I have no choice even if according to data, cases are increasing and even according to DoH (Department of Health), Covid-19 cases in Navotas are accelerating,” he told The Manila Times.

“We need to take drastic measures to help flatten the curve of Covid-19 cases, but as I had said I have no choice but abide by the IATF decision for the city to shift to MECQ,” Tiangco said.

Despite his concerns, he has permitted tricycles and pedicabs to operate, but their operators were told to strictly follow health and safety precautions, including limiting every trip to just one passenger.

“We will also give way for the continuation of government infrastructure projects especially on flood control and school building,” the mayor added.

Tiangco said the curfew and three-day limit for going to the market would be retained, but the liquor ban has been lifted.

The city will continue to limit residents from going outside.

Only one resident per household, whose name is printed in the home quarantine pass, will be allowed to go out of their homes. And when they do so, they must wear face masks and observe physical distancing by avoiding large groups and crowds.

Essential workers who are exempted by the IATF-EID, including those who work at the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority, are allowed to go to work. But they should have a valid company ID and essential work pass issued by the barangay or village.

Quezon City

In Quezon City, Mayor Josefina Belmonte issued a memorandum prescribing localized guidelines for an MGCQ.

The city government will continue implementing the Special Concern Lockdown Areas, where select places with high Covid-19 cases or high probability of virus spreading will be placed under strict containment, Belmonte said in a statement also on Saturday.

The city would require businesses with 10 or more employees to submit to the City Health Department their program for employee testing, at cost to the establishments.

Public transportation would not be allowed in the city, the mayor said.

She permitted those “operational” establishments under an MECQ to provide point-to-point private transport services or shuttles, including the hiring of public utility buses, public utility jeepneys or high occupancy vehicles, for the “exclusive use” of their employees.

Belmonte also allowed tricycles to operate under strict health and safety conditions and adherence to the route indicated in their franchise.

The mayor encouraged all drivers concerned to submit themselves for Covid-19 checking in one of the city’s community-based centers.

The city government plans to expand its current “Libreng Sakay” (Free Rides) bus services to accommodate residents traveling to and from permitted establishments.

Belmonte urged every barangay to provide free parking spaces for residents who use bicycles while public transportation remained restricted.

All establishments in Quezon City were asked to assign a Health and Safety Officer accountable to ensure that these guidelines are strictly implemented.

Businesses like manufacturers of food, water and non-alcoholic beverage, and medical and

hygiene products; hospitals and clinics; and essential retailers could now fully operate under the MECQ.

They were also allowed to operate with up to 50 percent of their workforce on-site, including general manufacturing, office administration and support services.

Belmonte warned those who would violate the guidelines could face charges.

Pasay City

Also on Saturday, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano instructed the city’s Covid-19 task force there to see if businesses were complying with the health and safety standards set by the national government.

In a statement, Rubiano warned those businesses who do not comply would be subjected for closure and persons who would violate might be arrested and charged.

The mayor wanted to ensure local firms were using infrared thermometers or other devices to check on the body temperature of employees, clients, or customers entering business establishments.

The task force was also instructed to check if all businesses used safety measures such as face masks and other relevant protective gears, conduct frequent hand washing, and use alcohol or other sanitizer, according to Rubiano.

The mayor, likewise, directed the group to see if “No mask, no entry” and physical distancing policies are implemented in such commercial establishments and businesses.

Also, sanitation mats must be placed in every entrance of the store or business.

Meanwhile, Rubiano told businesses that their customers or clients must present quarantine passes before entering their stores.

“If the said pass does not sufficiently identify the possessor such as no photo, the establishment may require the presentation of additional identification,” she said.

For private vehicles, only those employed in the permitted sectors will be allowed, she added.

Earlier on Thursday, the city government also lifted its liquor ban.

Policing malls

LtGen. Guillermo Eleazar said more policemen were deployed in some malls as they reopened on Saturday.

Eleazar, the commander of Joint Task Force Covid Shield, said the police would assist the security personnel of malls in the implementation of the basic protocols against Covid-19.

The protocols mandate physical distancing and wearing of face masks, Eleazar added.

“The threat of coronavirus is still there so this is really a challenge,” he said.

Eleazar pointed out that with the easing of restrictions in several, they were bracing for a rush of people going to public places.

Moreover, Eleazar assured intensified police visibility in the areas under GCQ to maintain the health protocols in public areas.

“We will make sure that necessary measures will be implemented to protect those who would be allowed to go out,” Eleazar added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the first day of transition to modified ECQ and other to GCQ went “smoothly and orderly.”

PNP spokesman BGen. Bernard Banac said no major untoward incident was reported anywhere nationwide.

Typhoon evacuees

Banac, however, expressed concern over anticipated challenges in continued police operations to enforce MECQ and MGCQ protocol because of Typhoon “Ambo”.

“Based on our experience during the onslaught of Tropical Storm Ambo, we noted that our disaster response operations were made more difficult by some restrictions that must be followed to observe ECQ protocols,” Banac said in a statement.

He cited situations where police had to consider the requirement of physical distancing during evacuation operations while responding to a situation.

The challenge becomes even greater when evacuating persons under quarantine or isolation for being probable or suspected Covid-19 cases, Banac explained.

The weather factor will definitely change the operating environment of police frontliners in enforcing the quarantine rules and minimum health standards under the “new normal,” he said.

with ARLIE CALALO, FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO, JAN ARCILLA AND DARWIN PESCO