Metro Manila schools suspend classes

CLASSES were suspended in some schools in Metro Manila on Wednesday amid the bad weather caused by Severe Tropical Storm “Jolina”.

Ateneo de Manila University announced the suspension of classes in the pre-school, elementary, secondary levels as Metro Manila was placed under Storm Signal No. 2.

The University of the East in Manila and Caloocan decided to suspend classes for students from Kindergarten up to Grade 12.

The University of Santo Tomas in Manila also suspended classes for Junior High School, Education High School, and Senior High School students.

In Manila, Dr. Magdalena Lim, director of the Division of City Schools-Manila (DCS), announced the suspension in all private elementary and secondary schools.

Meanwhile, The Unibersidad de Manila (UDM) will continue its synchronous classes, but will practice and observe”flexibility” as they excuse those who would not be able to attend.

“Those who are able to attend synchronous classes may, while those who cannot will be excused. We observe MECQ deployment for faculty and staff. We will be giving updates as soon as necessary,” announced UDM President Felma Carlos-Tria.



MECQ is modified enhanced community quarantine, the current health status of Metro Manila amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) President Noel Leyco said that they would issue updates as they monitor the situation.

“Our faculty and students are working online. We have 20 percent staff deployment onsite with few exemptions to facilitate critical/essential services due to continuing MECQ. We will issue periodic updates throughout the day as we monitor the weather, internet connectivity and power stability,” he said.