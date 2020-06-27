Metro Manila should remain under GCQ, says Zubiri

MANILA, Philippines — The nation’s capital region should remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) after June 30, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said Saturday, pointing out that COVID-19 infections continue to rise in the country.

“I would fear kung ganito pa rin numbers na 1,000 numbers a day, I think we should maintain in GCQ napakahirap mag-MGCQ,” Zubiri said in an interview with DWIZ when asked if the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila should already shift to a more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

ADVERTISEMENT

For Zubiri, MGCQ’s more loose protocols may pose a risk to the health of Filipinos.

Senator Nancy Binay, meanwhile, encouraged the public to follow and be used to health protocols as if COVID-19 is part of daily life.

FEATURED STORIES

“At the end of the day, matuto tayo na mamuhay nang nandiyan ang COVID-19. Napakasimple ng requirements na dapat natin gawin, magsuot ka ng mask, mag-practice ng social distancing at maghugas ng kamay palagi,” Binay said when asked if the coronavirus quarantine in Metro Manila should be relaxed.

(At the end of the day, we should just learn to live like COVID-19 is just there. The requirements that we must follow are so simple, wear face masks, practicing social distancing, and always wash hands.)

To recall, the government extended GCQ in Metro Manila until the end of June. The coronavirus quarantine in Metro Manila was first eased on June 1 to gradually reopen the economy.

As of Saturday, the Department of Health said a total of 34,803 COVID-19 cases have already been documented in the country. This includes 1,236 deaths and 9,430 recoveries, DOH added.

KGA

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ