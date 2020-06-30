Metro Manila still epicenter of Covid-19 cases – DoH

THE National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila remains the epicenter of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) while Cebu and other provinces in Mindanao are considered “areas of specific focus,” the Department of Health (DoH) said on Tuesday.

“A lot of our experts are saying that NCR is still the epicenter… Ang NCR, kahit tumataas ang Cebu, nakikita natin yung (In NCR, even if we see increases in Cebu, we see) continuous numbers dito sa (here in) NCR,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters in a media briefing.

This comes after Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano announced that Cebu has become the new epicenter of the pandemic due to the high number of cases in the province, particularly in Cebu City.

According to the DoH Covid-19 tracker, the entire Cebu Province, has a total of 5,701 confirmed cases, of which, 4,639 are located in Cebu City alone, while 119 people have died and 689 have recovered.

Vergeire also said that certain areas in Mindanao were now being considered “hotspots”, where one case has been reported or there is a significant rise in the number of cases in a certain locality.

“Kahit na isang kaso lang ang lumabas in a place when there is no previously identified confirmed case, hotspot ka na. (Even if you only had a single case in a place where there is no previously identified case, you can be considered as a hotspot)” Vergeire said.

Emerging hotspots in Mindanao are Bukidnon, Lanao Del Norte, and Misamis Occidental in Region 10; Davao Del Norte, Davao Del Sur, and Davao Oriental in Region 11; and South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat in Region 12; and Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).