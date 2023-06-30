Metro Manila’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops fro 6.6% to 5.6%

MANILA, Philippines — The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila dropped from 6.6 percent to 5.6 percent as of June 28, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said on Friday.
“The positivity rate is still decreasing but the rate of decline has slowed,” David added in a Twitter post.
NCR 7-day testing positivity rate was at 5.6% as of June 28 2023, less than the 6.6% reported on June 21. The positivity rate is still decreasing but the rate of decline has slowed. #COVID19 #covid @dzbb pic.twitter.com/EVdiv362p4
— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) June 30, 2023
According to the Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 tracker as of Thursday, June 29, the Philippines has logged 4,164,360 COVID-19 cases (7,896 active cases), including 4,089,980 recoveries, and 66,481 deaths.
June 29 2023 DOH reported 503 new cases, 0 deaths, 384 recoveries 7896 active cases. 7.4% 7-day positivity rate. 131 cases in NCR. Projecting 300-400 new cases on 6.30.23 #COVID19 #covid @dzbb @DZAR1026 @ali_sotto @dwiz882 @AthenaImperial_ @wengsalvacion pic.twitter.com/wPvgHb2QTV
— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) June 29, 2023
Former DOH adviser Dr. Edsel Salvana said the number of cases may still rise depending on factors and reminded the public the pandemic is “here to stay” despite the World Health Organization’s declaration of COVID-19 as no longer a public health emergency. (Kirsten Segui, Inquirer.net trainee)
