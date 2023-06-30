Metro Manila’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops fro 6.6% to 5.6%

MANILA, Philippines — The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila dropped from 6.6 percent to 5.6 percent as of June 28, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said on Friday.

“The positivity rate is still decreasing but the rate of decline has slowed,” David added in a Twitter post.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCR 7-day testing positivity rate was at 5.6% as of June 28 2023, less than the 6.6% reported on June 21. The positivity rate is still decreasing but the rate of decline has slowed. #COVID19 #covid @dzbb pic.twitter.com/EVdiv362p4 — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) June 30, 2023 FEATURED STORIES

According to the Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 tracker as of Thursday, June 29, the Philippines has logged 4,164,360 COVID-19 cases (7,896 active cases), including 4,089,980 recoveries, and 66,481 deaths.

Former DOH adviser Dr. Edsel Salvana said the number of cases may still rise depending on factors and reminded the public the pandemic is “here to stay” despite the World Health Organization’s declaration of COVID-19 as no longer a public health emergency. (Kirsten Segui, Inquirer.net trainee)

RELATED STORIES:

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>