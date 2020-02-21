Metro Pacific, DPWH open NLEx Harbor Link exit

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) led the opening of a portion of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) Harbor Link on Friday.

Motorists, commuters and heavy trucks are expected to benefit from the opening of the Malabon exit of the NLEx Harbor Link.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said the opening would ease heavy traffic in Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela, collectively known as the Camanava area.

Villar led the inspection and inaugural drive through of the Malabon exit, the newest access from Caloocan Interchange, C3 Road to Dagat-Dagatan Avenue.

The project is part of the 2.6-kilometer Harbor Link C3-R10, which will open in March this year. —MIGUEL R. CAMUS

