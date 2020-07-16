MetroResidences Introduces Safety and Recovery Initiatives to Restore Consumer Confidence

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MetroResidences (https://metroresidences.com), a leading tech-driven accommodation company, has introduced four initiatives designed to restore consumer confidence and create a safe environment for its customers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These initiatives include enhanced digital experiences, the establishment of a Refunds Negotiation team, new CleanPlus cleaning and hygiene standards and Stay-Home Ready Packs.



MetroResidences introduces CleanPlus Cleaning and Hygiene Standards as one of its recent safety and recovery initiatives to restore consumer confidence when booking an apartment

Virtual Apartment Viewing

To provide customers with an accurate sense of the apartment space before booking, MetroResidences is creating more 360-degree virtual tours for property listings on its platform. The platform has seen a 73% increase in the use of the virtual viewing tool over the last month.

In addition, MetroResidences now offers a digitised apartment viewing experience where customers can request a video tour and a reservation consultation of their preferred apartment before confirming their booking. Customers may schedule an appointment through the MetroResidences website, and a member of the Reservations team will get in touch to conduct a walkthrough of the apartment, as well as answer any questions they may have on the property and neighbourhood.

Establishment of Refunds Negotiation team

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, MetroResidences has established a Refunds Negotiation team to manage refunds or organise alternative flexible arrangements for guests. In doing so, MetroResidences reduces stress and anxiety faced by guests during this period of uncertainty while protecting the interests of its landlords.

“Flexibility is going to be key moving forward. We understand that this period is incredibly stressful, and we want to play our part to remove any unnecessary stress for guests and landlords. The team will be entirely focused on this mission and our desire to house people safely and conveniently,” said Lester Kang, Co-founder, MetroResidences.

CleanPlus Cleaning and Hygiene Standards

To ensure the health and safety of customers, MetroResidences has developed the CleanPlus cleaning and hygiene standards, which take into consideration guidelines and advice from government bodies and healthcare experts. A CleanPlus Certified mark will be included on all apartment listings that adhere to these standards. The MetroResidences housekeeping teams have been trained to implement disinfection protocols across all apartments upon check-out. Apartments will include information on COVID-19 prevention, as well as measures taken by MetroResidences to maintain a safe and clean space for guests.

Stay-Home Ready Packs

In addition to offering fully furnished and ready-to-move-in apartments, MetroResidences has introduced optional add-ons to enhance the stay-home experience for customers while reducing the guests’ need to head out to shop. Guests may opt for a Fully Stocked Pantry, which comes with kitchen essentials such as pasta, rice, condiments and dry goods. For those who can’t travel to the office, there is the Work from Home pack complete with home office equipment, including a webcam, laptop stand and microphones. For guests who wish to stick to their routines while at home, there is also a Stay Fit pack with training equipment ranging from an exercise mat to resistance bands, gliding discs and more.

These add-ons can be included when finalizing the reservation to ensure that the items are placed in the apartments upon check-in.

“In these uncertain times, MetroResidences remains steadfast in its approach to help customers stay safe and ease into the new normal. We are confident that these initiatives will offer customers greater peace of mind when booking and staying in our apartments, while also building our business resilience during times of crisis,” said CEO and Co-founder, James Chua, MetroResidences.

MetroResidences continues to keep its ears to the ground and is prepared to introduce necessary updates and changes to help all stakeholders navigate this uncertain time. More information on its COVID-19 initiatives can be found here: https://info.metroresidences.com/covid-19.

About MetroResidences

MetroResidences (https://metroresidences.com) is a Singapore-based hospitality residential leasing brand creating better city-living experiences for professionals. It operates serviced apartments, hotels, residential buildings, and co-living rooms. The company offers a variety of private and shared living spaces allowing every guest to find the perfect home, wherever work takes them. As of 2019, MetroResidences manages more than 1000 apartments in Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan, serving over 5,000 companies with half a million nights booked.

