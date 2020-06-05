MGen resumes site activities in Quezon, Bulacan

Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) announced on Friday the resumption of site activities in Quezon and Bulacan provinces after the government eased quarantine restrictions this month.

In a statement, the power generation arm of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), said Atimonan One Energy Inc. (A1E) has gradually resumed activities at its project site in Quezon’s Atimonan town on Thursday, with full remobilization expected in the coming weeks.

A wholly owned subsidiary of MGen, A1E is building a power generation portfolio of high-efficiency, low-emission baseload power and renewable energy projects to support the country’s growing demand for stable, reliable and cost-competitive electricity.

While Quezon has been under general community quarantine since May 15, A1E and its contractors closely coordinated with the local government unit (LGU) in Atimonan in preparation for the remobilization.

It also submitted a health and safety plan and other documentary requirements in compliance with the guidelines issued by relevant government agencies.

A1E has been strictly implementing health and safety protocols at the site, including using appropriate personal protective equipment even before the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Additional measures were also in place, including the deployment of a health and safety team that would lead the daily monitoring of the body temperature and overall health of the workers; installation of new sanitation stations and social distance markers; and providing transportation for workers.

As mandated by the Atimonan LGU, all workers who did not stay in the town during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) need to be tested for Covid-19 and present a health clearance before returning to work.

An isolation facility, already inspected by the town’s health office, was also set up for employees who would be required to isolate themselves.

Meanwhile, Powersource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (PFBSI) — a consortium of MGen, PowerSource Global Holdings Corp., and Singapore’s Sunseap International Pte. Ltd. — also resumed construction activities at its site in Bulacan’s San Miguel municipality last month.

PFBSI, which is developing a 50-megawatt solar farm in the province, has been following strict guidelines on construction activities issued by relevant government agencies.