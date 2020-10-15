MGH Launches Energy Boost Instant Sea Cucumber Bar – Better Absorption and Ready-To-Eat Packaging

TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, MGH launches Energy Boost Instant Sea Cucumber Bar.

The nutritional value and health benefits of sea cucumbers are well known, and the Sea of Japan and the waters off the coast of Hokkaido are the best sea cucumber producing areas in the world. However, the traditional method of producing and cooking sea cucumbers causes significant loss in their nutritional value, including the autolyzing enzymes inside the sea cucumbers. In fact, they will degrade within a few hours. This is a major problem that has plagued the sea cucumber industry for a long time. In addition, sea cucumber proteins, sea cucumber polysaccharides and other water-soluble nutrients require high-temperature boiling and salting during the traditional production and preservation process, which causes the loss of a large amount of their nutritional value, and when coupled with consumers’ prolonged soaking and cooking, greatly reduces the beneficial effects of sea cucumbers.

MGH Co., Ltd. has been focused on research and development involving the deep processing of sea cucumbers. The newly launched “Energy Boost Instant Sea Cucumber Bar” product took approximately 900 days to successfully develop and underwent 3000 combined tests. The product is quality controlled from the source. We select 8-year-old sea cucumbers naturally grown in the Sea of Japan at a depth of 200-500 meters. After selection, they are cultivated and stored in a water tank at the exact same temperature. It is produced in a JAS certified organic factory when it arrives at the port, and is cold extracted in a GMP workshop. After being freeze-dried into a powder, it is formed and molded in a sterile environment. The loss of nutritional value of sea cucumbers during processing is avoided through these new technologies. The improved form of ready-to-eat sea cucumbers is now available, providing Japanese consumers with both better absorption and convenient consumption. The “Energy Boost Instant Sea Cucumber Bar” product was launched on the market and much sought after by consumers, especially urban white-collar workers. The product was launched at Ginza Beauty Life in Tokyo and will be launched simultaneously at Sendai Airport, Kansai International Airport and Narita Airport. It has also been exported to mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore and many other countries and regions by overseas purchasing agents.