MGID Has Signed a New Partnership with KG Media Digital to Bring Highly Relevant User Experiences to Their Audiences

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MGID, a global native advertising platform, has become the exclusive native ad provider for KG Media Digital – the biggest digital media conglomerate in Indonesia in terms of reach and coverage. This collaboration connects MGID’s advertisers with new relevant audiences of Tribunnews.com , Grid.id and other media group’s websites.

KG Media Digital has opted to utilize MGID’s native content recommendation units across desktop, tablet and mobile/AMP to reach their monetization and new visitor acquisition goals. Additionally, KG Media Digital will use banner ads to increase their revenue opportunities with MGID.

“Maintaining sustainable revenue streams with superior user experiences is a key priority for digital media companies today. MGID’s technology allows publishers to achieve both,” comments Sergii Denysenko, Chief Executive Officer at MGID. “That is why we are so happy to welcome KG Media Digital as our premium publishing partner. Our joint mindset around innovation and user centricity is a perfect fit,” he adds.

“We deliver quality content spanning across all genres trusted by users across the country. I am confident that MGID’s technology and team will assist us in building meaningful connections with our audiences, as well as support our monetization strategy,” says Kautsar Ikrami, General Manager of Programmatic & Digital Ad Operations at KG Media Digital.

About KG Media Digital:

KG Media Digital (Digital Media Group of Kompas Gramedia) is Indonesia’s leading digital network, offering access to a highly engaged premium audience across 60 premium sites. They own 7 flagship sites, including Tribunnews.com , Grid.id , Kontan.co.id , Bolasport.com , Gridoto.com , Kompas.tv , and most notably Kompas.com as Indonesia’s most awarded & credible news portal. Their diverse portfolio across News, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Property, Youth, Parenting and Sport allows brands to reach over 50 million unique visitors, generates 2 billion page views, 150 million video views, and 10+ billion impressions per month.

For more information, visit http://www.kgmedia.id/

About MGID:

MGID is a pioneer in native advertising and offering a performance-driven platform for the real-time buying, selling and management of native ads. MGID’s global network services 850 million unique readers with 185 billion recommendations monthly.

The MGID platform helps publishers retain and monetize audiences, while driving performance and awareness for advertisers by connecting them to unique audiences, at the right time, with the right content.

Founded in 2008, MGID’s headquarters are in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Europe and throughout the APAC region.

For more information, visit www.mgid.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772886/MGID_Logo.jpg