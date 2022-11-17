Mia Wray Announces New EP ‘Stay Awake’ and Tour, Shares Title Track

Melbourne singer-songwriter Mia Wray has announced her EP, Stay Awake, will arrive next year. The EP, set to arrive Friday, 10th February via Ivy League Records, has been previewed with two singles thus far this year – ‘Rerun’ in March and ‘Evidence’ in August – and follows a string of standalone singles such as ‘Work for Me’ in 2020, and 2021’s ‘Never Gonna Be the Same’ and ‘Needs’.

To coincide with the announcement, Wray has now shared the EP’s third single, its title track, alongside a video shot in London and directed by Tina Bull (aka Tiny Bullet). Watch that below – you can pre-order Stay Awake here.

Mia Wray – ‘Stay Awake’

[embedded content]

“This EP has been a long time coming for me and I’m so proud of it and everyone involved,” Wray wrote on Instagram when announcing Stay Awake yesterday. “It’s been a big time of growth over the last couple of years and I feel quite overwhelmed to be able to finally share it with you. Thank you for believing in me.”

Though Stay Awake is billed as Wray’s “debut” EP, it arrives after a decade of writing and performing. She independently released a pair of (no longer accessible) EPs in 2014 and 2016, contributed a song to the soundtrack for 2018 film Midnight Sun, and in 2020 provided stirring backing vocals to ‘Blue Bird’, a song from Something for Kate‘s The Modern Medieval.

Wray will be embarking on her biggest tour to date in March next year in support of Stay Awake, playing venues in Maroochydore, Brisbane, Fremantle, Joondalup, Wollongong, Sydney, Anglesea, the Mornington Peninsula and Melbourne. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale tomorrow (Friday, 18th November) via Wray’s website.

Mia Wray ‘Stay Awake’ 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 3rd March – Solbar, Maroochydore

Saturday, 4th March – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Friday, 10th March – Mojo’s, Fremantle

Saturday, 11th March – Music in the Park, Joondalup

Thursday, 23rd March – La La La’s, Wollongong

Friday, 24th March – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Saturday, 25th March – The Sound Doctor Presents, Anglesea Town Hall, Anglesea

Sunday, 26th March – Awaken Festival, Peninsula Hot Springs, Mornington Peninsula

Friday, 31st March – Howler, Melbourne

