“Mich Liggayu reveals she is pregnant”

Mich Liggayu revealed that she is pregnant. In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel, the online personality became emotional upon revealing the good news.

“Ilang taon kong piniling mag disconnect sa mundo ng social media. Ngayon na may bagong blessing na dumating sa buhay ko, hindi ko ulit mapigilang ibahagi yun sa inyo — sa mga taong malapit sa puso ko, sa mga taong di ko pa nakikilala in person pero parang magkakakilala na rin tayo dahil sa YouTube, Instagram at Facebook,” Mich said.

The former internet star considers being pregnant as a “second chance in life.”

She stated, “May bagong blessing tayo sa buhay natin, nakakatuwa nga kasi feeling ko noon parang wala na, parang wala ng sense ‘yung buhay pero ito tayo ngayon something to look forward to na excited na ulit na binigyan niya ‘yung chance ‘yung buhay ko. Nagkaroon ulit ng meaning ‘yung life.”

Mich rose to fame as part of “JaMich” with her real life boyfriend Jam Sebastian in 2011 and became one of the most popular love teams on YouTube that time. However, Jam passed away in 2015 due to lung cancer.

Following his death, Mich noticeably turned her back on the limelight.

Is Mich Liggayu in love?

Mich has yet to reveal the identity of her current partner.