Michael Bublé & 5 Seconds Of Summer Join Fire Fight Australia 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 23, 2020

Fire Fight Australia have made their final additions to their already colossal lineup, and they’ve finished it off with a bang making this one of the country’s largest benefit concerts we’ve seen in a while.

Rounding out the bill is your mum’s favourite crooner Michael Bublé, who is emerging from his slumber early for this special cause, and your sister’s favourite swooners 5 Seconds Of Summer, marking their first Australian show since 2018.

The Fire Fight Australia lineup already features music legends like Queen + Adam Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Alice Cooper and John Farnham, while also featuring homegrown heroes Amy Shark, Hilltop Hoods, Illy, Peking Duk and stacks more.

The special bushfire relief gig will be taking place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday, 16th February. A limited and final allocation of tickets will be on sale today, so get in quick.

Full lineup and all details below.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Fire Fight Australia 2020 Lineup

Michael Bublé

5 Seconds Of Summer

Joining…

Alice Cooper

Amy Shark

Baker Boy

Conrad Sewell

Daryl Braithwaite

Delta Goodrem

Grinspoon

Guy Sebastian

Hilltop Hoods

Icehouse

Illy

Jessica Mauboy

John Farnham

k.d. lang

Lee Kernaghan

Olivia Newton-John

Peking Duk

Pete Murray

Queen + Adam Lambert

Tina Arena

William Barton

Fire Fight Australia

Tickets on sale 10am AEDT Thursday, 23rd January

Sunday, 16th February

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.