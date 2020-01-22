Michael Bublé & 5 Seconds Of Summer Join Fire Fight Australia 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 23, 2020
Fire Fight Australia have made their final additions to their already colossal lineup, and they’ve finished it off with a bang making this one of the country’s largest benefit concerts we’ve seen in a while.
Rounding out the bill is your mum’s favourite crooner Michael Bublé, who is emerging from his slumber early for this special cause, and your sister’s favourite swooners 5 Seconds Of Summer, marking their first Australian show since 2018.
The Fire Fight Australia lineup already features music legends like Queen + Adam Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Alice Cooper and John Farnham, while also featuring homegrown heroes Amy Shark, Hilltop Hoods, Illy, Peking Duk and stacks more.
The special bushfire relief gig will be taking place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday, 16th February. A limited and final allocation of tickets will be on sale today, so get in quick.
Full lineup and all details below.
[embedded content]
[embedded content]
Fire Fight Australia 2020 Lineup
Michael Bublé
5 Seconds Of Summer
Joining…
Alice Cooper
Amy Shark
Baker Boy
Conrad Sewell
Daryl Braithwaite
Delta Goodrem
Grinspoon
Guy Sebastian
Hilltop Hoods
Icehouse
Illy
Jessica Mauboy
John Farnham
k.d. lang
Lee Kernaghan
Olivia Newton-John
Peking Duk
Pete Murray
Queen + Adam Lambert
Tina Arena
William Barton
Fire Fight Australia
Tickets on sale 10am AEDT Thursday, 23rd January
Sunday, 16th February
ANZ Stadium, Sydney
Tickets: Ticketek
–
Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.
Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.
Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.
Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.
Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.
Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.