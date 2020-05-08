“Michael Buble gives Pinay caregiver a new home in Vancouver”

Canadian artist Michael Buble honors his grandfather’s last wish to give his longtime Pinay caregiver her own home in Vancouver.

In a recent episode of the episode of the US show Celebrity IOU, Michael Buble surprised his grandfather’s longtime caregiver, a Filipina named Minette, with a new home. In the show, the 44-year-old Canadian artist shared that he honored his grandfather Demetrio’s last wish to show gratitude to his caregiver of eight years who had been living on rented property in Canada. “I think my grandpa would be thrilled knowing that we could maybe lessen the burden a little bit in allowing Minette to continue helping her family without it being so hard on her.”

Michael also recalled how well his grandfather and Minette got along even though the former initially had reservations about hiring a nurse. Michael admitted that it didn’t take long for them to embrace Minette like family.

Michael was hands on in the renovation of their ‘70s style property which was recently renovated into a more modern living space before it was officially turned over to Minette. The unexpected generosity brought Minette to tears when she found out. Sharing in the episode that, “It is so much, really, really so much. I have no words right now. It hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s beautiful, beautiful.”