Michael Bublé Is Coming Back To Australia This November

Canadian easy listening vocalist Michael Bublé has announced an Australian tour for November and December, 2022. The tour announcement coincides with the release of Bublé’s 11th album, Higher, released today (25th March).

The tour begins in Newcastle on Wednesday, 30th November. Bublé will then travel to Perth (Saturday, 3rd December), Melbourne (7th Dec), Adelaide (11th Dec), Sydney (14th Dec) and finish up in Brisbane on Saturday, 17th December. The 46-year-old Bublé has been a frequent visitor to our shores over the course of his two decade career. His most recent visit was in February 2020.

“The fact that you all keep turning up to my shows makes me feel like the luckiest man alive,” Bublé said in a statement. “I absolutely adore performing live. Being on stage is complete and utter enjoyment for me. It’s a great pleasure and honour for me to be able to show up and be made to feel so welcome.”

Bublé’s new album, Higher, includes Bublé-ified versions of Paul McCartney’s ‘My Valentine’, Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’, Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’, Sam Cooke’s ‘Bring It On Home To Me’, Barry White’s ‘You’re The First, The Last, My Everything’ as well as a jazz and pop standards and original songs. Check out the tour dates below.

Michael Bublé Australian Tour 2022

Wednesday, 30th November – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 3rd December – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, 7th December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 11th December – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 14th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 17th December – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 1st April. Visit TEG DAINTY for more information. A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences on Tuesday 29th March. Visit TELSTRA PLUS for further details.

[embedded content]