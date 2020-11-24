Michael Bublé Probably Loves Deftones’ New Album More Than You

Deftones have been riding a high since the release of their ninth studio album Ohms in September, and they’ve likely picked up a whole slew of new metal fans.

Ohms has also clung to a lot of old time fans, including none other than Michael Bublé, who has emerged once again for the Christmas season.

Taking to Instagram, the crooner, as reported by Metal Injection, posted a story of himself donning Deftones merch that the band had sent him.

“Thank you @deftones for the swag!” he wrote, “I am absolutely loving the new record Ohms!” He also tagged every member of the band, a true stan.

This isn’t the first time he’s taken to social media to express his love for the band, offering them a public congrats back in 2016 when they dropped their eighth studio album Gore.

View both Buble’s Instagram post and tweet below.