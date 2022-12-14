Michael Franti Leads the Lineup For Wanderlust Festival 2023

Yoga, wellness and music festival Wanderlust True North is returning in 2023 with US singer and activist Michael Franti topping the bill. The festival will take place in Melbourne from 2pm on Sunday, 2nd April and in Sydney from 10am on Saturday, 8th April.

Franti will be leading a yoga session that will be accompanied by a live acoustic performance in what he has dubbed a “Yoga Jam”. The lineup also includes performances from musician and Warnindilyakwa woman Emily Wurramara and storyteller and First Nations advocate Keenan Mundine.

Wanderlust True North Reveals Lineup

Franti has announced other Yoga Jam sessions – presented by Wanderlust but separate to the True North Festival – in Perth, Adelaide, Cairns and Byron Bay. Dates can be found below.

Wanderlust is an American wellness company that began in 2009, founded by actor and yoga teacher Schuyler Grant alongside her husband Jeff Krasno and business partner Sean Hoess. The company’s Australian website describes it as a “proud Melbourne based brand,” which sells vitamins and supplements that it states are all Australian-made.

The Wanderlust music festival was first held in 2009 in Squaw Valley, California and featured Spoon, Broken Social Scene, Amanda Palmer and Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings.

Wanderlust Presents True North with Michael Franti

Sunday, 2nd April – Plaza Ballroom, Melbourne

Saturday, 8th April – Paddington Town Hall, Sydney

Wanderlust Presents Yoga Jam with Michael Franti

Saturday, 1st April – Yoga Lab, Fremantle SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 5th April – Human.Kind, Glenelg SOLD OUT

Sunday, 9th April – Body, Mind Life, Byron Bay

Thursday, 13th April – Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns

Tickets (excluding Cairns) here. Tickets to Cairns here.

Further Reading

Michael Franti & Spearhead Announce 2023 Australian Headline Dates

The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows

Mastodon Say They Are Recording “R&B, Celtic Music And Yoga Music” In Cryptic New Album Teaser