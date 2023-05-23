Michael Gudinski Documentary To Premiere At MIFF This Year

A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski will premiere at Melbourne’s International Film Festival in August. The documentary, titled Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story, was directed by Paul Goldman – best known for Australian Rules and Suburban Mayhem.

According to a statement, the doco will be “equal parts a celebration of the larger-than-life Gudinski as industry change-maker, star-making champion and beloved family man and friend”. You can watch the trailer for Ego below.

[embedded content]

The film will screen at MIFF on Thursday, 10th August, and according to The Music Network will receive a broader cinematic release from the end of August.

Ego will feature behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with a cavalcade of artists, including Kylie Minogue, Dave Grohl, Sting, Shirley Manson, Jimmy Barnes, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, and Billy Joel.

“Michael Gudinski was an immensely proud and passionate Melbournian,” director Paul Goldman said about the decision to premiere at MIFF. “His fierce love affair with all things Melbourne was legendary, one of the deeply important and personal things in his life. Especially putting the Melbourne music scene and Australian artists on the map, both here and overseas.”

The documentary was first announced in 2022, one year after Gudinski’s death at age 68.

