It’s the end of an era over at triple j, with dynamic Drive duo Hobba & Hing officially hanging up their microphones next month. Lewis Hobba and Michael Hing will be leaving the ABC‘s beloved youth music station in mid-August, but it’s not quite goodbye.

The two LOLsmiths are shuffling over onto a new platform, embracing the wonderful world of podcasts with the launch of their new ABC comedy series, Silver Bullet, the first three episodes of which are already available to stream via the ABC listen app.

“It’s hard to leave the best job in the country, and I’m going to miss it so much“

On leaving triple j, Hobba said in a press statement: “Hosting the Drive show has been my dream job since I was 12 and listening to triple j on the bus home. Spending my afternoons with millions of friends for the past 8 years has been a huge privilege. It’s brought me more joy than you can imagine (although sometimes you are super disgusting, you know who you are).”

He continued: “Thank you to everyone who got involved in our silly show; I have zero doubt that the wildest stories in the world come from Hobba and Hing listeners. It’s hard to leave the best job in the country, and I’m going to miss it so much. But it’s the right time to hand the keys over to someone else who will be as excited as I was when I got this job”.

While Michael Hing could not be contacted for comment, however a representative for Mr. Hing added: “My client had no idea that ‘embezzling company funds’ was a serious crime and- oh, this is about them leaving? No, sorry, yes, he’s loved working at triple j and loved working with Lucas Hobbes? Hobba? Yes, Lewis Hobba, that’s what I said. No, I’m pretty sure I said Lewis Hobba.”

A note on Mr Hing’s desk also read: “If anyone is trying to chase me down for money I owe them, good luck. I’m free like the bird”. It is unclear if he realizes he is contracted until mid-August.

According to a press release, the comedy comrades’ new podcast will follow Hobba & Hing as they “try all the gadgets, hobbies, experiences, and wellness trends their celeb guests swear by to find the one silver bullet that solves all their problems”.

Hobba added: “I’m so lucky that Hing and I got to have so much fun together, particularly in some very tough years. You spend more time with a radio partner than anyone else; it’s a very unusual relationship. Luckily, Hing’s a very unusual guy. I’m looking forward to delving deeper into his brain on our new podcast. There are secrets in there—dark secrets”.

Lewis Hobba has been in the hotseat on triple j Drive for seven years, starting out as one half of the previous Veronica and Lewis show. When co-host Veronica Milsom departed in 2021, Michael Hing got the call up to fill her socks.

Hobba & Hing’s fresh replacements on Drive are set to be announced shortly, but in the meantime, the duo are making sure they go out with a bang, courtesy of Hobba & Hing’s Last Show Ever* (the live farewell tour).

The pair will be saying “smell ya later” to listeners live and in person at a series of show dates around the country, visiting fans in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Bendigo and Newcastle this August and September.

They’ll be joined by a bunch of special guests from the Drive slot to relive some of their greatest moments and say one final farewell, in person.

You can catch all the juicy details down below.

Tickets on-sale at midday on Friday, 17th July via the triple j website

Wednesday, 2nd August – Gadigal Land, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 23rd August – Naarm, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 14th September – Turrbal Land, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 16th September – Ngunnawal Land, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, 21st September – Dja Dja Wurrung Land, Bendigo, VIC

Saturday, 23rd September – Awabakal Land, Newcastle NSW

