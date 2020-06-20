“Michelle Madrigal feels ‘so free’ and ‘more feminine’ six months after removal of breast implants”

Michelle Madrigal shared an update about her breast explant journey.

Michelle Madrigal shared an update six months after her breast implants were removed.

“I have never felt so free and more feminine! 31 and definitely THRIVING!!! This year may have been slow and very hard for most of us… but during this unprecedented time, I decided to take control of my health and financial life,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The former actress remarked that she doesn’t regret undergoing the explant surgery.

“I am so happy that I got these toxic babies removed! I am feeling like myself again. #explantsurgery #explantjourney,” she said in her vlog last year.

“I feel amazing. I feel light. I feel more like myself,” she added.

[embedded content]

It was in December when Michelle shared that she had her breast implants removed. She said that she decided to do so because she wants to take care of her health.

LOOK: Michelle Madrigal had her breast implants removed

“When you get older, you are gonna try everything to live longer, to be healthy and that’s what I am trying to do. I want to be healthy when I’m 50 so that I can still hang out with Nika (her daughter) and just live life without any foreign device in my system,” she stated in her vlog last year.